FLORENCE — Frank Glen Darby, age 94, of Florence, passed away July 30, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, August 1st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Todd Chastain officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II. He was a member of Teamsters Local 402 and attended Grays Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Darby. Survivors include his children, Theresa (Donald) Rook, Glen Darby, Lisa (Freddie) Pruett and Briggette (Billy) Burns; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He dedicated his life to his family and will be forever loved and missed.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Alacare Hospice for their loving care. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
