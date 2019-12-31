MUSCLE SHOALS — Frank Dillard Cole, 82, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away December 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 12 noon until 2 p.m. today, December 31, 2019 with funeral following at 2 p.m. Bobby Vandiver and Wade Turberville will be officiating.Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Major and Opal Cole; brothers, Oran and Kyle; and sisters, Ovalla and Nell.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances Green Cole; son, Allen Cole (Donna); granddaughter, Christina Turberville (Wade); great-grandchildren, Travis, Zack and Destiny Turberville; brothers, Willie B. Cole; sisters, Scenia Stonecipher, Sue Brown, Janice Vandiver (Bobby), Carolyn Hasha (Dennis); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers include Marty Green, David Green, Ronnie Stonecipher, Chris Cole, Phillip Cole and Morris Barnes.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jeremy Thompson, the nursing staff on 3rd and 4th floors at Helen Keller Hospital and Alabama Hospice of the Shoals. They went above and beyond in his care and the care of the family.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
