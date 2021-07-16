MUSCLE SHOALS — Frank Doty “DJ” White, Jr., 51, of Muscle Shoals, AL died Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Visitation will be today, July 16, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Chris Barnett will be officiating.
He loved his family. He didn’t separate blood family from his “famjam” family. He was proud to be a grandfather and loved being called “Popcorn” by his grandson.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark White.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Jamie Lynn White; children, Victoria Key (Dominique), and Frank Doty “Trey” White III; grandson, Elijah Key; mother, Sandra White; father, Doty White; sister, Christal Barber (Bunky); nieces and nephews, Will, Matthew, Drake, Evan, Anslee, Cole and Eleanor.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at UAB Hospital for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Caring and Sharing Fund at Northwest Alabama Cancer Center.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
