ROGERSVILLE — Frank Hardee, 86, of Rogersville died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his residence. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12-2 P.M. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 P.M. in the chapel with Tim Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Oliver-Bedingfield Cemetery.
Mr. Hardee served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a Master Mason and a member of the Rogersville Masonic Lodge No. 147. He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Hardee; parents, Joseph Oscar and Mattie A. Hardee.
Mr. Hardee is survived by his children, Wanda Molina (Ed) and Don Hardee; grandchildren, James Washington, Catherine Washington, Eddie Molina, Wendy Molina, Ricky Molina, Anthony Molina, Rose Hardee, Paul Hardee and Kedren Hardee; great-grandchildren, Aiden Valenzuela, Evony Valenzuela, Logan Valenzuela and Jamez Washington; sister, Clara Fay Wampler; several nieces and nephews.
