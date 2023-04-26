RUSSELLVILLE — Frank Harold Graham Sr., 75, died April 20, 2023. Visitation will be today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Funeral will be Thursday at noon in the chapel. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com

