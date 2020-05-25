FLORENCE — Frank Henry Moses, 96, died May 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Frank was a “cradle Episcopalian”, born in Sewanee, Tennessee while his father was in seminary. He was the son of Bishop William Francis Moses and Cornelia Chaffee Moses. Frank spent most of his school years in Lakeland, Florida. He was a graduate of the School of Forestry at the University of Florida and served in the Navy in the Pacific during World War ll. He married Mary Ann Mitcheltree of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1950 and moved with his family to Florence, Alabama in 1953 where he was employed by TVA for 32 years.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Cornelia M. Braly and Carol M. Benigno; and infant granddaughter Ashley Michelle Moses.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, daughter Jennifer Moses (Larry Neill); son Keith Moses; grandsons Tyler and Michael Moses; and several nieces and nephews.
Frank was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry as Junior and Senior Warden, Trustee, Sunday school teacher, and Meals on Wheels delivery volunteer for thirteen years. He served as assistant Scout Master for Trinity’s Boy Scout Troop where he was known as “Forester Frank” and “Midnight Moses”, famous for his nature lessons and midnight hikes. He was a member of the Alabama Wildflower Society and Shoals Stamp Club, and he enjoyed collecting shells, arrowheads, fossils, and antique clocks. Frank also enjoyed gardening, fishing anywhere, anytime, and sharing his love of the environment with his grandsons.
A private graveside service will be held in the Florence City Cemetery with Elkins Funeral Home assisting.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Saquib Anjum for his care and concern during this and previous illnesses.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts to Trinity Episcopal Church or Camp McDowell (105 DeLong Road, Nauvoo, AL 35578).
