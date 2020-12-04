FLORENCE
Frank J. Tripp was born July 31, 1937 in Waynesboro, TN the son of the late Frank and Rosie Lee Haddock Tripp. Mr. Tripp departed this life on November 29, 2020 at the El Reposo Nursing Facility in Florence, AL at the age of 83 years, 3 months, 29 days.
Mr. Tripp was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by three daughters, Pamala Sturch and husband, Randy, Gina Thompson and husband, Ottis, Teresa Farmer and husband, Scott, all of Florence; one son, Lance Tripp of Muscle Shoals; stepson Erick Moore; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tripp was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Tripp; three brothers, Lee Roy Tripp, Robert Tripp, Raymond Tripp; three sisters, Lucille, Imogene, Colleen and a stepson, Daniel Baskins.
Graveside services were held on December 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gardens in Collinwood, TN with Danny Gilbert officiating and burial following.
