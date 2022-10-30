PUNTA GORDA, FLORIDA — Frank Alan Machtolff, 68, Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. Alan was a Sheffield, Alabama, native. There will be a graveside service Tuesday, November 1, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Chad Holder officiating.
Alan worked for Reynolds Aluminum for twenty-six years, and as an industrial maintenance mechanic for Florida Power and Light for twenty years. He was a member of IBEW Local 641. More importantly than all of that though, Alan was a dedicated husband and father whose goal in life was to take care of and provide for those he loved. Alan was frequently described as a “big man with a bigger heart” and left a lasting impression on those who met him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Nieman “Mac” Machtolff; mother, Janet Joiner Machtolff; and sister, Elizabeth “Beth” Machtolff Wise.
Alan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Claudia Anne Machtolff; children, Maggie Crisler (Daniel) and Mac Machtolff; brothers, John “Mike” Machtolff and Paul Machtolff (Teresa), sisters, Ann Rivard (Ernie) and Pam Shaver (Brent); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mac Machtolff, Ben Machtolff, Andrew Machtolff, Tucker Shaver, Rob Rivard, Kirk Wallace, and Tim DeMorse.
