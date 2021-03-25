MONTGOMERY — Frank Samuel Butera, 39, died March 22, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 11 a.m. at Bexar Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

