WATERLOO — William Franklin Townsell, Sr., age 76, of Waterloo, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, November 18th from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Henry Melton officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Survivors are his wife, Donna L. Townsell; children, Frank Townsell, Jr. (Marie) and Loresa Stansell (Chuck); brothers, Ed Holland and Dewey Townsell; grandchildren, Frank Townsell III, Donna McKinney, and Jacob Smith; great-grandchildren, Baylee and Devin Kirkland; great-great-grandson, Mateo Garcia.
Frank was a self-employed business owner and minister of Christ Tabernacle. He was a man who loved the Lord and his family, God first and family in his life.
You may send condolences at wfunerals.com
