WATERLOO — Frank Townsell, Sr., 76, died November 13, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Donna Townsell. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

