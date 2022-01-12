CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Frank Wheeler Smith, 90, died January 10, 2022. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gardens in Collinwood, TN with Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County directing. He was the husband of Sonoko Isa Smith.

