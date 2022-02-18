LORETTO, TENNESSEE —  Frankie “Buddy” Simbeck, 79, died February 16, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Loretto United Christian Cemetery. He was of the Catholic faith.

