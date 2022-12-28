WEST POINT, TENNESSEE — Frankie Carolyn Stutts, 81, died December 26, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 at p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Restview Cemetery.

