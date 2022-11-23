CHEROKEE — William Franklin “Frankie” Crowell, 52, of Cherokee, AL, died on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence. Frankie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching Alabama Crimson Tide football, and any type of auto racing.
He is survived by his wife, Leah Lyles Crowell; his sons, Coltan Crowell (Jessica), Cacey Crowell (Cortney), and Paul Lyles (Jennalee); his Papa, Perry Murphy; his sister, Rita Crowell; his brothers, Lane “Bubba” Crowell (Jennice), Zane “Cricket” Crowell, and Shon Crowell (Lisa); his grandchildren, Breken, Riley, Silas, and Ashley; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Argene Crowell; his mother, Jane Doyle; his stepfather, Gene Doyle; his grandson, Sikes Lyles; and his grandparents, Martha Murphy, Fred and Artie Crowell.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Glen, MS. Services are scheduled for today, November 23, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Glen, officiated by Bro. Franky Smith. Burial will follow in Morris Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon King, Tyler Crowell, Caleb Crowell, Zane Crowell, Burt Miller, and Lee Carmack.
