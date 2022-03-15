ROGERSVILLE — Frankie Gene Patterson, age 72 of Rogersville, died peacefully at Huntsville Hospital on March 13, 2022 from injuries sustained during a car accident. He was born on November 28, 1949 in Athens, Tennessee. Frankie graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1969. He was a standout athlete at the University of North Alabama. He loved football and was honored with numerous athletic awards (UNA Team of The Decade 1970’s, All-Gulf South Conference). He had a career in manufacturing with Globe Business Furniture and Schnadig Furniture prior to starting his own International Import company, PFI Group, Inc. He also developed commercial properties and self-storage facilities in multiple states.
Frankie adored his family and friends and tried to help most everybody he met. He participated in many civic organizations and used his business skills and love for people to better his community. He was a dedicated member of Rogersville United Methodist Church.
Visitation for Frankie will be on March 16th from 9 - 11 a.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with a service of remembrance following. Burial will be in Oliver-Bedingfield Cemetery. Reverend Holly Woodall and Reverend Claude Baltimore will be officiating, with Hunter Patterson offering a eulogy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene J. Patterson and Virginia Jo Patterson. He is survived by his wife, Mary Susan Patterson; two sons, Patrick and John Patterson (Michelle); grandchildren, Hunter, Bailey, and Brooke Patterson; sister, Jane Baltimore (Rev. Claude Baltimore) and their family. He is also survived by many loved ones and friends; for he affected everyone he encountered.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Frankie Patterson Memorial Fund (Rogersville United Methodist Church, 51 Turner Lindsey Road, Rogersville, AL 35652).
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Patterson’s family.
