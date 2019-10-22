RED BAY
Frankie Houston Maupin, 84, a native of Red Bay, Alabama, was born December 25, 1934. He passed from this life on October 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Early and Evelyn Cox Maupin; brothers, Gene Maupin, Keith Maupin, Dennis Maupin and sister, Vicky Maupin.
He is survived by his wife, Trubie Sparks Maupin; daughter, Joanna McWilliams (Doug), Tuscumbia; son, Timothy Maupin (Susan), Tuscumbia; grandchildren, John Douglas McWilliams (Heather), Tuscaloosa, Mark Daniel McWilliams (Shana), Gonzales, LA and Trubie Brooke Maupin, fiancé (Chase), Tuscumbia; brother, Jackie Maupin (Audrey), Franklin, LA; sisters, Norma (Raymond) Vina, AL; and Linda Wilhelm (Thomas), Florida.
Frankie was a member of the Valdosta Church of Christ. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company after 39 years of service. He was a military veteran (Army) and served his country from 1957-1959 and then served in the National Guard for six years.
Frankie was known for his passion of cars, Alabama football and was extremely gifted with his hands. He enjoyed gardening, refinishing furniture, but most of all, spending time on the farm caring for the livestock.
A Private graveside service will be held at Colbert Memorial Cemetery today, October, 22, 2019 with Ed White officiating. Following the burial, the family will receive family and friends in the chapel from 2:30-3:30.
The family expresses special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valdosta Church of Christ, 1119 Old Lee Hwy., Tuscumbia, or Parkinson’s Foundation, 1720 7th Ave., South, Birmingham, AL 35201.
You may sign our online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented