KILLEN — Frankie Lorene Olive Stewart, 83, of Killen, AL, passed away January 15, 2021, at her residence. She was a retired beautician and a member of Atlas Church of Christ.
Survivors include daughter, Vicki Stewart Matthews (Roger); grandchildren, Robin Littlefield (Richard) and Ryan Matthews (Callie); great grandchildren, Cole Best, Katelyn Best, Hayleigh Matthews, Cassidy Matthews, Gage Matthews and Eli Littlefield.
Preceded in death by parents, Thomas Daniel Olive and Emma Rebecca Herston Olive; husband, James “Jimmy” Stewart; brothers, Brice Olive, John Robert Olive, and Thomas ”Monty” Olive; sisters, Agnes Smith, Nadine Smith, and Ann Glover.
There will be a private funeral service on Monday, January 18, 2021, at Greenhill Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Matthews, Gage Matthews, Cole Best, Juan Garcia, Colt Harrison & Harrison Allen.
The family would like to give a special thank you to, Dr. McFall, Shoals Hospice, Gail Bretherick, Tammy Cabler, and Tracy Hill.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
