KILLEN — Franklin Dobie Gillis, age 88, of Killen, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on January 14, 2022. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The funeral will follow at 12 noon., in the funeral home chapel with Brother Jeff Noblit officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Trenton Gillis, Kyle Gillis, Tony Porcari, Scott Porcari, Gene Aycock and Hoyt Wells.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Dave Gillis and Lula Bell Horton Gillis; and sisters, Opal Brown and Faye Willard.
Left to mourn his passing are his loving wife of 64 years, Pat Gillis; sons, Dale Gillis (Marilyn) and Sam Gillis (Christi); grandchildren, Madison, Mackenzie, Trenton, Grace and Kyle Gillis; and sister, Jo Porcari (Steve)
Dobie was a member of Grace Life Church of the Shoals. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Korean and Vietnamese Wars, but his passion was his taxidermy, which was always open to business and a long conversation. He was a lover of God’s creation and now he is with the God who created them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anchored-in-Truth Ministry, Grace Life Church of the Shoals.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Felix Morris and Amedisys Hospice, especially Amy Crunk.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
