FLORENCE — Franklin Huston Clemons, age 87, of Florence, AL, passed away June 19, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral is scheduled for Friday, June 25, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Huston was a Florence native and of Baptist faith. He worked as a plumber from the age of 17 and was the former owner of Clemons Plumbing Company.
Preceding Huston in death are his spouse, Bess Clemons; parents, Frank Burns and Ruth Clemons; sister, Eunice Scott; grandchildren, Julie Ann Clemons and Tony Stults; stepson, Tommy Pretty.
Survivors include his daughters, Shirley Lard (Ricky); Peggy Stults (Chuck), Brenda Goguen (Steve), Kathy Jones (Bill); eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew.
Thanks to Encompass Health, Brittney Hamm, Janice Bolden, Dr. David Hollis, Dr. Felxis Morris, Dr. Heaton, and Rod Stansky for taking care of our daddy.
Pallbearers will be grandsons. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Milton Hearn, Monty Swann, Pee Wee Parnell, Chuck Burgess, Dr. Felix Morris and Dr. David Hollis.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Commented