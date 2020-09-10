MUSCLE SHOALS
Franklin Lee Ayers, 65, of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away September 6, 2020 in Russellville, AL. A native of Franklin County, AL, he was retired from TVA, attended the Cowboy Church of Colbert County, and was an avid BAMA fan.
Mr. Ayers is survived by his sons, Jason Ayers and wife, Felicia, and Cody Ayers and wife, Ashley; and grandchildren, Chandler Ayers and wife Hannah, Logan Fowler, Charlie Ayers, and Addy Ayers, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Oliver Franklin and Lucille Holland Ayers.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Cowboy Church of Colbert County. Burial will follow in Line Cemetery, Hodges, AL.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
