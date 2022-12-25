MUSCLE SHOALS

Franklin Gerald Varnell, 87, died Friday, December 23, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 10 a.m.- noon, at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at noon with burial in Civitan Cemetery.

.

