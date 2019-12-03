TUSCUMBIA — Mary Frauline Winsted, 82, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5th from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Herschel Quinn officiating.
Mrs. Winsted was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.J. Winsted; son, Tony Winsted; and brother, Gene DeVaney.
Mrs. Winsted is survived by her daughter, Pamela Stonecipher (DeWayne); brothers, Ureal and Donald DeVaney; sisters, Olean Moore, Maxine Sparks, Christine Sparks, Blondie Charlton and Irene Raney; grandchildren, Heather Hand (Aaron) and Heath Stonecipher (Tiffany); and great-grandchildren, Allyson Hand, Katelyn Hand, Madelyn Stonecipher, Elijah Hand, Ben Stonecipher and Jonah Hand.
Family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Elijah Hand, Ben Stonecipher and Jonah Hand.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented