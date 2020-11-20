TUSCUMBIA — Fred (Buddy-Cherokee) Mauldin, age 80, went to sleep November 13, 2020.
Graveside service will be held on November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens in Tuscumbia. Service to be held by Pastor Matthew Sandvik and Elder Dru Rourke. He was a member of Shoals Seventh Day Adventist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie & Maudie Mauldin; sisters, Sue (Johney) Denton & Aline (Lawrence) Cosby; brother in Law, Rick Hammock; nephew, Derick Hammock; niece, Lavonda (James) Wells; and best friend, Eugene Sharpston.
He is survived by his sister, Sandra Hammock (Wayne Ward); daughter, Kim (Daniel) Watkins; granddaughter, Peyton (Tanner) Long; great grandson, Levi Jordan; step grandchildren, Avery & Evan Watkins; nephew, Dana (Sheri) Cummings; nieces, Vicki (Melvin) Keeney & Christie Noblin; six grandnephews; two grandnieces; church family; and many friends.
Special thanks to SDA Church, Faith Church, Libby Campbell, Ann Landrum, Harold Crittenden, Hospice - Laura, Candace & Misty, Dr. Costa, Dr. McLendon and all who contributed to meal delivery. We appreciate your help in making a difficult time less stressful.
In lieu of flowers, give to your church missions.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented