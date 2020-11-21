TUSCUMBIA — Fred (Buddy-Cherokee) Mauldin, 80, died November 13, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Colbert Memorial Gardens in Tuscumbia. He was a member of Shoals Seventh Day Adventist Church.

