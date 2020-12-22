LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Fred Charles “Fast Freddy” Doerflinger, 74, died December 20, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. service time Wednesday at Neal Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Mimosa Cemetery. Mr. Doerflinger served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.

