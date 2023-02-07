OAKLAND, TENNESSEE — Fred Dillard, 85, died February 3, 2023. Funeral was Monday at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial was in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was from 12-3 p.m. at the funeral home. He was a U.S Army veteran.

