AUG 14, 1926
Fred Marion Holt, Sr., 95, passed away on August 9th peacefully at home.
Fred was a native of Florence and was the youngest of five children born to Ben and Minnie Holt. He served honorably as a flagman in the navy during WWII. He graduated from the University of Alabama where he met his wife, Jeanne Moses. They had four children. After 40 yrs of marriage, Jeanne (Mose) passed away with cancer. Fred married Amy Stockard a few years after. He often said he was blessed to have the love of two wonderful women.
In his early days, Fred was an avid tennis player. He was very involved with politics and loved to read the Wall Street Journal. One of his biggest accomplishments was being a father…he was kind and loving. His children adored him. Fred was always there for them through their ups and downs and taught them the values of integrity, honesty, non-prejudice, a hard work ethic and kindness. He always aimed to make people feel welcome in their lives. His love for family extended to grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fred felt family was who a person was and in whom one could always find comfort.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Amy; their children, Fred Holt, Jr and wife Gypsy, Don Holt and wife Molly, Maryalice (Holt) Davis and husband Mike, Judi (Holt) Fess and husband Greg, Libby (Stockard) Jordan and husband Dick and Gene Stockard. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.
The Alabama football season will miss one of its biggest fans. We love you dad!
