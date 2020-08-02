BIG RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — Fred Kosack passed away on July 24, 2020 in Big Rapids, Michigan at age 94. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia “Pat” Dabney, and his parents Alfred and Dolly. His parents were both German citizens who immigrated to the United States in the 1920’s and lived in New York City. He was married to Pat for 60 years when she died in July 2009.
Fred was born in New York City in 1926 and lived his early years before WWII in Bergen County, New Jersey. He joined the Navy and saw action in WWII before being selected for Officer Training at Auburn University. He met Pat there and graduated as an Ensign in 1949. He and Pat were married in June of that year at her home in Florence, Alabama and their early marriage was spent in the Navy with Fred on active duty. Fred and Pat moved back to Florence, Alabama where Fred remained in the Naval Reserve and was promoted to Commander.
His civilian life was dedicated to Reynolds Metals Company. He began in the large rolling and reduction complex in Sheffield, Alabama. He and Pat and their children moved to Rome, Italy when he later accepted a position with Reynolds International to help construct a plant outside of Rome. One year later, the family moved again when Fred became Plant Manager of a facility in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela. They lived there five years before Fred returned to the plant in Sheffield and spent the remaining of his 37 years with Reynolds.
He and Pat loved their lake home in Florence and spent most of their adult lives there. Three years before Pat’s death, they moved to a retirement community in Huntsville, Alabama. After her death, Fred moved to an apartment in Huntsville for a year before moving to New Albany, Ohio. Fred then moved to a retirement home in Big Rapids, Michigan to be closer to his family.
Fred was a happy and productive man. He was generous and never met a stranger. He had a kind word or funny remark for everyone. He always had a smile and a sense of humor. He was a good husband, father, grandfather, and friend. We will miss him.
Fred and Pat are survived by four children, Sharon (Ed Chittenden) Kosack, of Orlando, Florida, Kurt (Linda) Kosack, of Brentwood, Tennessee; Kim (Steve) Angell, of Big Rapids, Michigan, and Paige Terry of The Woodlands, Texas; six grandchildren, Dabney Roberts, Patricia Terry, Clay Kosack, Connor Kosack, Davidf Angell, and John Angell; and one great-grandchild, Samuel.
Cremation will take place and Fred’s cremated remains will be buried at the Nashville National Cemetery. A small ceremony with Military Honors will take place on November 27, 2020 with a time to be determined closer to the event.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Please share a memory, leave a condolence, or sign the guestbook by clicking the tab at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com
Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.
Commented