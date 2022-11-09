KILLEN — Fred Otis Michael, 89, died November 6, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in North Carolina Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.