LEIGHTON — At the age of 89, Friendly Fred went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 4, 2021. Fred opened Simmons Tire Company in 1965 and continued into retirement greeting his friends and customers. He had a soft and gentle spirit and most of all loved Jesus and his family with all of his heart and soul.
For many years, Fred faithfully served as Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and greeter at Hatton Baptist Church. He rarely missed an opportunity to share his faith by asking, “Do you know Jesus?” He also loved to hand out round wooden tokens called “TUITs”. The message inscribed on the back was, “Don’t put off JESUS till you get ‘A-Round TUIT.’”
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mildred Simmons; parents, Grady and Lillie Simmons; sister, Mona Slayton; and infant daughter, Pat Simmons.
Fred is survived by sons, Mike Simmons (Debra) and Keith Simmons; sister, Marvalene Hatton; brother, Charles Simmons (Lulu); sister-in-law, Mary Lou McGregor; grandchildren, Brad Simmons (Jamie), Kelly Simmons Horner (Quinton), Chandler Simmons (Sara Grace), and Ramsey Simmons; and great-grandchildren, Corinne Simmons, Riley Simmons, Jonathan Simmons, Bailey Horner, and Stella Jane Simmons, due in May.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 7, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Charlie James and Bro. Jackie Kay officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Brad Simmons, Chandler Simmons, Ramsey Simmons, Quinton Horner, Rodney Simmons, Scott Hatton, and Charles Hatton.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Columbia Cottage who has so lovingly cared for our Fred, Dad, and Papaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International.
An online guest registry is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
