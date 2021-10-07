FLORENCE — Fred Allen Whitten, 82, of Florence, Alabama was born April 16, 1939, in Wayne County, TN. He is the son of the late Walter and Rosie Whitten. He was united in marriage to Dot Oakley on March 19, 1960. Mr. Whitten was retired from the City of Florence and attended Pisgah Church.
Mr. Whitten departed this life on October 5, 2021, at his home. A graveside will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Heights Community Cemetery with Phil Springer officiating.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Eliza Butler and Earline Barkley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dot Whitten; daughters, Cindy Brown and Nancy Joiner (Rob); grandchildren, Benji Joiner (Jessica), Ashley Thomas (Drew), and Zac Joiner; sister, Ora Jean Kelly; two great-grandgirls; two great-grandboys, two little black haired neighbor girls; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Thomas McClure, Serjio Siordia, Tim Burchell, Jackie West, Junior Myrick, James Larry Kelley, Benji Joiner, and Zac Joiner.
