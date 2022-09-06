KILLEN — Fred Calvin Woods, age 76, of Killen, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 6th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Wednesday, September 7th at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel with Brother Larry Burbank officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Elizabeth Woods; brother, Gerald Woods; and sister, Ann Woods Kent.
Survivors are his wife, Pat Woods; children, Wayne Woods (Annette), Angie Gatlin, Amanda Woods, and Brian Woods; brothers, Jerry, Kenneth, Dale, and Ronnie Woods; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Fred was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Vietnam attaining a Purple Heart. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.
Commented