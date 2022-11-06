FLORENCE — Freda Mae Brewer Jones, 84, died Thursday, November 3, 2022. The funeral service was held Saturday, November 3, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Director’s, Collinwood, TN. Burial was in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

