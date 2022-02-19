RED BAY — Freddie Blackburn, 73, died Friday, February 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Vina, AL and worked at Gates Corporation for 28 years. Freddie was a member of First Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL.
Services will be Sunday, February 20, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Brother J.C. Blackburn and Brother Bill Harper officiating. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon Blackburn; two children, Michael Blackburn (Leisa) and Melissa Ehler (Johnny); two grandchildren, Lauren Ehler and Audrey Ehler; four brothers, J.C. Blackburn (Katherine), Marshall Blackburn (Janice), Kyle Blackburn, R.C. Blackburn; and two sisters, Shirley Morrow and Mary Spencer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charnel and Eva Creekmore Blackburn; three brothers, Howard, V.C. and Gordon Blackburn and four sisters, Anita Vargas, Letha Baty, Verlie Hardin and Ellatrice Pounders.
His Sunday School class from First Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation Saturday, February 19, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay.
