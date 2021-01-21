ANDERSON — Freddie Dale McConnell, Sr., of Anderson, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his residence. He was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School, veteran of United States Army serving during Vietnam and a member of West Rogersville Church of Christ. Freddie was a 3rd generation home builder with McConnell Builders. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling and loved his church family and spending time with his family.
A graveside service will be Friday, January 22nd at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery with Mike Pressnell officiating.
Mr. McConnell was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Della Mae McConnell and his sister, Betty Ann Hooie. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sheila Haney McConnell; children, Tracy Ann (Jeff) Hodges, Carla Jan (Scott) Baggett, Freddie Dale (Nicole) McConnell, II and Jonathon Albert McConnell; grandchildren, Caleb (Megan) Hodges, Connell Hodges, Clay Hodges, Ann Marie Hodges, Reid Baggett, Presley Baggett, Freddie McConnell, III, Mallory McConnell and Carter McConnell; brother, James Albert (Freda) McConnell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
