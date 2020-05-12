FLORENCE — Freddie Eldon Balentine, 61, of Florence, AL passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was a native of Lauderdale County and was an avid Alabama Football fan.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. Entombment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Crowden and Mary Lou Balentine.
Survivors include his son, Joshua Balentine; sister, Cynthia Senn; grandchildren, Katelyn and Jordan Balentine; and several nieces and nephews.
