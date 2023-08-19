LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Freddie Lee Flatt, 86, died August 17, 2023. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 11-3 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home chapel with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens. He retired from Murray Ohio 49 1/2 years ago.

