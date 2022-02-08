MUSCLE SHOALS — Freddie Gain Mitchell, 91, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. A private service will be held for the family with Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia assisting.
Fred was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ and a member of the Waterfall Valley Hunting Club. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and biking. Fred was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-five years, Helen Jean Bolton; son, Duran Mitchell; parents, Robert Gain and Dessie Mitchell; brothers, Robert, Thelton, Albert, and W.C.; and sisters, Altie Dees, Madeen Petree, and Christine Goins.
Fred is survived by his wife, Joyce Johnson Mitchell; children, Durinda Zills (Philip), Denita Lester (Alan), and Darla Sherron; stepchildren, Jill, Jay, and Jana; brothers, Arlie Mitchell (Minnie) and Ted Mitchell (Margaret); sister, Joyce Garrison; grandchildren, Amanda Franconi (Christopher), Justin Lester (Amy), Clint Lester (Ellie), Alex Sherron, Adam Zills (Grace), John Sherron (Brooke), Katie King (Chris), and Jenny Hyche (Cody); great-grandchildren, Olivia and Luke Zills, Scarlet Sherron, and Hampton Franconi; eleven stepgrandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Franconi, Clint Lester, Justin Lester, Alex Sherron, Adam Zills, and Douglas Garrison.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Foundation or the Muscle Shoals Public Library.
