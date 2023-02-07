F 2.7.23 Freddie McFall.jpg
Buy Now

CLOVERDALE — On Saturday February 4, 2023, Freddie H. McFall, 86, of Cloverdale, Alabama died at NAMC surrounded by his family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you