CLOVERDALE — On Saturday February 4, 2023, Freddie H. McFall, 86, of Cloverdale, Alabama died at NAMC surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 8th at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. His body will lie in state for one hour before the service. Nolan Burns and Wayne Wood will be officiating. Interment will be in the Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery.
Freddie was a native of Wayne County, Tennessee but lived most of his life in Cloverdale, AL. He was married to the late Earline Scott McFall for 45 years until her passing ten years ago. He held jobs as a carpenter building houses, a welder for National Pool, a machinist welder for Reynolds. In the 1980s he started his own business, McFall Welding. He and his sons were very successful building truck beds and trailers. Freddie said he could “weld anything from a broken heart to the crack of dawn.” Freddie enjoyed playing bluegrass music and attending local festivals. He also enjoyed working in his shop, tending to his cattle farms, and playing with his Boston Terrier. He was proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to the passing of his wife, Earline Scott McFall, Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Odie McFall of Cypress Inn, TN; brothers, Robert McFall Jr., Ross McFall, Grayford McFall, Carl McFall, and Charles McFall; sister, Inez Gilchrist; brother-in-law, JC Gilchrist; sisters-in-law, Willodean McFall, Joyce Scott, and Bobbie Scott; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Eula Scott; brothers-in-law, Bob Scott, Dan Scott, David Scott, and Yogi Scott; and grandchildren, Marty Woods and Erin McFall.
Freddie is survived by his sister, Elaine Austin (Kenneth); sisters-in-law, Mary Scott, Jewell Scott, Patsy Scott, and Peggy Benson (Raymond); brothers-in-law, Gary Scott, Jack Scott, and Jim Scott; the children of his wife, Terry McFall (Mary), Rodney H. McFall, and Laura McFall (Monty Swan); grandchildren, Evan McFall (Lakin), Emma Eaton (Ace), Lucas McFall, Abby Webb, Jenna Webb, and Freddy Franks; daughter Brenda Terry; grandchildren, Carrie VanEtten (Boyd) and Joe Eck (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Brody, Kadence, Taylor, and Dalton; great-great-grandson, Messer; a special friend, Betty Jackson; and a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cloverdale Church of Christ.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented