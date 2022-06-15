ADDISON, AL — In the early morning hours Friday June 10, 2022, Freddie Louis Copeland Jr., 38, was involved in a single car accident resulting in a fatal crash near Harvest, AL. He was born June 29, 1983. He resided in Madison, AL for the past several years.
Freddie joined St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Florence, AL at an early age. He graduated from Muscle Shoals High School in Muscle Shoals, AL in 2001. Freddie attended colleges at Wallace State Community College (2002 and 2003 in Hanceville, AL on a basketball scholarship. After completing his education requirements he enrolled at the University of North Alabama in Florence, AL also playing on the UNA Lions basketball team (2004 and 2005) obtaining a degree in Business Administration in 2006.
Freddie was employed for the past several years at Toray Composite Materials America, Inc in Decatur, AL as a Quality Assurance Technician.
Freddie’s hobby was purchasing real estate properties and rehabilitating the properties.
Freddie was a “good natural” person with a pleasant personality and smile who really loved life. We thanked God for lending Freddie to us for 38 wonderful years.
To cherish Freddie Jr. memories, he leaves a seven year old son, Mason Cameron Copeland, Harvest, AL; Freddie loving parents, Freddie Louis Copeland Sr and Jane Russell Groves Copeland, Muscle Shoals, AL; brother, Adrian Russell “Russ” Copeland, Decatur, GA; three sisters, Catara Shanae Copeland, Huntsville, AL, Kylia Morrison Carter (Wendell Carter Sr.), Atlanta, GA and Melissa Yvette Miller, Gary, IN; two nephews, Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magics basketball team, Orlando, FL and Terrance Warren, United States Navy McGuire AFB Fort Dix, New Jersey; one niece, Telisa Warren Gary, IN. A very special friend Rachel Brittany Mason of Harvest, AL, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends etc.
Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 2022 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Chapel, 101 Lafayette Street in Booneville, MS from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 18 at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Booneville, MS at 1:00 p.m. Repast to be held in the Springhill Family Life Center. Burial will be at the Oakhill Cemetery Booneville, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
