TOWN CREEK
April 27, 1936 - June 30, 2021
Freddie Thomas Tidwell, 85, of Town Creek, passed away Wednesday, June 30th. Visitation will be Saturday, July 3rd from 1:00- 2:00 at Jackson Memory Funeral home, followed by the funeral service. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Meathel Tidwell, wife of forty-one years Faye Givens Tidwell, one brother and two sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Syble Brackin Tidwell; two sons and one daughter, Brad Tidwell (Cindee), Sharon Tidwell, Ted Tidwell (Leah) and one sister, Carolyn Richardson (Ed).
His family includes two stepsons and two stepdaughters, Perry Brackin (Misty), Barry Brackin (Tina), Denise Chupp (Brad) and Cindy King (Roy). Grandchildren include Anna Margaret Tidwell, Blane Tidwell, Brody Tidwell and Russ Tidwell. Stepgrandchildren include Brittney Johnson, Kayla Riggs, Emily Spillers, Whitney Bennett, Jarin Norton, Chelsie Brackin, Taylor Brackin, Nathan George and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers: Blane Tidwell, Brody Tidwell, Russ Tidwell, Jarin Norton, Taylor Brackin and Nathan George.
Commented