WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Freddy Dwayne Shults, 71, died July 22, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 to 11 a.m. at Shackelford, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Lindsey Grove Cemetery. He was the husband of Linda Gayle Churchwell Shults.

