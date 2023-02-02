RUSSELLVILLE — Freddy Joe Hall, age 67, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence.
Freddy worked in accounting at Reynolds for 12 years. He was a faithful member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Russellville where he also served as a Trustee for many years. Freddy laid the blueprint on how to be the best husband, father, grandfather, and Christian there will ever be. He is certainly walking and talking with Jesus today.
He is preceded in death by his parents, L.D. and Callie Hall; sister, Patsy Marie Hall; and brother, Sammy Dale Hall.
He leaves to cherish his memory, the love of his life and wife of 48 years, Linda Howard Hall; daughters, Andrea (Anthony) Mayberry and Mandy (Jamie) Franks; son, J.P. (Brooke) Hall; grandchildren, Jacob Mayberry, Callie Mayberry, Carley Franks, Conner Franks, Naomie Hall, Samuel Hall, and Zachary Hall.
The visitation will be noon – 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at First Freewill Baptist Church, Russellville, AL with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Bro. Wayne Wilson and Bro. Derek Washington will officiate the service. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Jimmy Fuller, James Mitchell, Terry Prince, Zac Henson, Lee Fugate, Tyler Howard, Chad Zills, and Booper James.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to a multitude of family, friends, and church family at First Freewill Baptist Church. We also would like to thank Dr. Joshua Vacik and his staff, and a special heartfelt thanks to June Creekmore, a loving and compassionate caregiver for almost 15 years.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
