RUSSELLVILLE — Freddy Joe Hall, 67, died January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at First Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. He was married to Linda Howard Hall. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville is directing.

