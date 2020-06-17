FLORENCE — Freddy M. Beasley, age 88, of Florence, passed away June 15, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, June 21st from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Tommy Heaps officiating.
Mr. Beasley was preceded in death by his loving wife, Orpha; daughter, Linda South; and son, Rickey Beasley.
Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Pam Beasley; daughters, Teresa Fuller (Steve) and Wanda Rickard (Brian); grandchildren, Gail, Neil, Nikki, Steven, Brandi, Heath, Jerrod and Zack; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great- grandchildren.
Pallbearers will include Neil Johnson, Steven South, Heath Rickard, Jerrod Rickard, Zack Beasley, Michael Holyfield and Van Daniel.
Mr. Beasley was retired from Sears where he was an electronics technician. Among his many hobbies were fishing, playing guitar, woodworking, photography and metal detecting. He enjoyed finding and collecting Civil War relics.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Keller Landing, especially Natasha Roberson and Kaneisha Byrd for their loving care.
