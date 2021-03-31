SHEFFIELD
Frederick Blake Logan, 86, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, April 1, from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will begin at 12:00 noon at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Jeff Abrams officiating. The family asks that everyone observe Covid-19 protocols by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
Blake was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. He was retired from Reynolds/Wise Alloys. He was preceded in death by his son, Clark Richard Logan; parents, Fred Logan and Lula Logan; and brothers, Guy Logan, Lang Theodore Logan, and James Coleman Logan.
Blake is survived by his wife, Linda Stanford Logan; and sisters-in-law, Faye McKissick (Billy), Kay Lovelace (Mackie), and Jackie Balentine.
Pallbearers will be Billy Hall, Barry Holt, Joe Bogle, Billy McKissick, Tommy Thompson, and Jack Underwood.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Tuscumbia Church of Christ, Ukraine Missions, 102 E. 4th Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
