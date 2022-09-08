SHEFFIELD — Frederick Carroll, 75, died August 31, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 pm. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Everdale M.B. Church, Sheffield. He will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

