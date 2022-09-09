MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE — Frederick Darrell Swoopes, 62, died September 1, 2022. Funeral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in honor of Frederick Swoopes. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

