FLORENCE — Frederick Sherrill Gray, age 76, of Florence, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday in Mt. Zion Cemetery with Brother James Senn officiating.
He was a store manager and salesman for Post Welding Supply Company and Young Welding, member of Wood Avenue Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon, Muscle Shoals Area Street Rods, and Muscle Shoals Bassmasters.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Grady H. and Lucille Gray; brother, Coy Gray; father and mother-in-law, Bruce and Elizabeth Butler.
Survivors are his wife, Myra Butler Gray; children, Jill Larkin (Mike) and Contessa Gooch (Bradley); sisters, Donna Medley (Jimmy), Brenda Trotti (James), and Janet Balentine (Ricky); brother, Paul Gray (Betty); grandchildren, Olivia Larkin, Maria Gooch, Sidney Gooch, and Michael Larkin.
A special thanks to Kindred Hospice and especially his nurse, Rosa Darby.
In-lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dementia and Alzheimer’s Association.
Due to the Pandemic, family request masks to be worn at the graveside.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
